SHREVEPORT, La. -- A couple of tenants still remain at the East Stoner Avenue property that the owner decided not to update and intends to sell.
On Monday, Jermaine Anderson told City Council the Shreveport Marshal's Office delivered eviction notices to those still living at 407 East Stoner Avenue. The property owner previously gave them letters telling them to leave March 1.
Anderson says he needs more time to find somewhere else to live, adding Easter Seals is working with him.
Councilman Gary Brooks, who serves District B, gave some background on the four-plex, saying the owner did not have a certificate of occupancy so it was brought to the attention of the Metropolitan Planning Commission, and she did not want to make the thousands of dollars in improvements to the property.
"I think the parish is still working and trying to get you all some level of assistance as well so I would just say hold tight because they are working as expeditiously as they can, but you would have to vacate the premises because she has decided she does not want to do the work so it would be closed," said Councilwoman Tabatha H. Taylor.
The eviction notice says Anderson is required to appear in court March 28 to show why he shouldn't be evicted from the apartment.