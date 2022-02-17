SHREVEPORT, La. – There was not sufficient evidence to indict five people arrested last year in separate homicide cases, a Caddo Parish grand jury decided Wednesday.
By issuing the “no bill” that means the charges will have to be dismissed against Donavyn Simpson, Larrion Hawkins, John Wayne Morgan Jr., Patrick Stricklin and Trakevin Black.
Simpson, Hawkins, Morgan and Stricklin were charged with second-degree murder in the July 13 shooting death of Dartreyus Wesley, 22, who was shot at least eight times in his yard near the intersection of East Algonquin Trail and Mayfair Drive in the Cherokee Park neighborhood.
Black was charged with the Oct. 30 death of Andrean Myles, 31, who was found shot several times inside a crashed vehicle near the intersection of Wallace Avenue and Corbitt Street.
In an unrelated case, the grand Jury pretermitted, or couldn’t reach a decision, on its review of a case against Linda Estes. She was the target of investigation in connection with the Sept. 30 death of Glen Estes, 66, who was shot during a domestic dispute. A pretermit means the grand jury can bring up the case again when it receives additional information.