BENTON, La. – A former Bossier City police officer facing child pornography and animal sex abuse charges was unsuccessful Friday in having his bond reduced.
District Judge Michael Craig denied Terry Yetman's second request for a bond reduction during a hearing and status conference in Bossier Parish District Court. Yetman is held on bonds totaling $970,000.
Yetman is due back in court on Aug. 21 for another jury status conference.
Yetman was arrested in April 2019 on 31 counts of possessing child pornography. That followed his first arrest in December 2018 on 40 counts of sexual abuse of an animal, where prosecutors say Yetman engaged in sexual conduct with a dog and possessed pornographic images of a person and an animal engaged in sexual acts.
He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges.
According to a state police operational plan filed into the court record in June 2019, Yetman’s arrest is connected to another child pornography investigation from 2018 that led to the federal indictment of a retired deputy. Officers identified Yetman through subpoenas and search warrants of online accounts.
State police detectives discovered conversations between Yetman and the original target where Yetman described “how he would like to have sex with children, both boys and girls,” the document states.
Yetman also described wanting to have sex with his own son and admitted to “peeking” in on him in the shower, according to the report.
After Yetman’s first arrest, state police took custody of his dog, a Belgian Malinois named Boss. Ultimately, he went to a rescue in Texas.
Yetman had worked at various area law enforcement agencies -- including a stint as a K-9 officer -- before becoming a patrolman with the Bossier City Police Department in 2014. He also was honored months prior to his arrest for his work with domestic abuse victims.
BCPD placed Yetman on leave after his arrest then fired him.
A trial date is not set.