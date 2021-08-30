BENTON, La. – A former Bossier City police officer scheduled for trial Monday morning for possessing child pornography and sexually abusing his dog has reached a plea arrangement with the state.
Terry Yetman, 40, has pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual abuse of an animal and one count of possession of child pornography. A presentence investigation was ordered. Yetman will be sentenced Nov. 23.
The child porn charge carries a sentence of 5 to 20 years, while the sexual abuse of dog charge is up to 5 years.
Yetman was to stand trial on 20 counts of sexual abuse of an animal by engaging in sexual contact, 20 counts of sexual abuse of an animal by filming/distributing/possessing pornographic images and 31 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles. The remaining charges were dismissed.
Yetman’s attempt earlier this year to have his trial moved to another parish was not successful.
The ex-cop was first arrested in December 2018 after authorities said he engaged in sexual conduct with his dog and had pornographic images of a person doing the same. Then in April 2019, the child pornography charges were added.
According to court records, Yetman’s arrest was connected to another child pornography investigation from 2018 that led to the federal indictment of a retired deputy. Officers identified Yetman through subpoenas and search warrants of online accounts.
State police detectives discovered conversations between Yetman and the original target where Yetman described “how he would like to have sex with children, both boys and girls,” the document states.
Yetman also described wanting to have sex with his own son and admitted to “peeking” in on him in the shower, according to the report.
“According to the original suspect and in Yetman’s conversations, Yetman asked for and received a used pair of underwear belonging to the original suspect’s” 7-year-old daughter. Yetman took them to other predators’ homes, the report states.
After Yetman’s first arrest, state police took custody of his dog, a Belgian Malinois named Boss. Ultimately, he went to a rescue in Texas.
Yetman had worked at various area law enforcement agencies -- including a stint as a K-9 officer -- before becoming a patrolman with the Bossier City Police Department in 2014. He also was honored months prior to his arrest for his work with domestic abuse victims.
Bossier police ultimately fired Yetman. He’s been behind bars since his arrest.