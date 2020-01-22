BENTON, La. – A former Bossier City police officer facing animal sex abuse and child pornography charges was back in court Wednesday for a status conference.
Yetman was arrested in April of 2019 on 31 counts of possessing child pornography. That followed his first arrest in December 2018 on 40 counts of sexual abuse of an animal, where prosecutors say Yetman engaged in sexual conduct with a dog and possessed pornographic images of a person and an animal engaged in sexual acts. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Yetman’s attorney, Paul Carmouche, indicated Wednesday he will file a motion seeking more information related to how law enforcement investigators retrieved information from Yetman’s cell phone.
According to a state police operational plan filed into the court record in June, Yetman’s arrest is connected to another child pornography investigation from 2018 that led to the federal indictment of a retired deputy. Officers identified Yetman through subpoenas and search warrants of online accounts.
State police detectives discovered conversations between Yetman and the original target where Yetman described “how he would like to have sex with children, both boys and girls,” the document states.
Yetman also described wanting to have sex with his own son and admitted to “peeking” in on him in the shower, according to the report.
“According to the original suspect and in Yetman’s conversations, Yetman asked for and received a used pair of underwear belonging to the original suspect’s” 7-year-old daughter. Yetman took them to other predators’ homes, the report states.
After Yetman’s first arrest, state police took custody of his dog, a Belgian Malinois named Boss. Ultimately, he went to a rescue in Texas.
Yetman had worked at various area law enforcement agencies -- including a stint as a K-9 officer -- before becoming a patrolman with the Bossier City Police Department in 2014. He also was honored months prior to his arrest for his work with domestic abuse victims.
BCPD placed Yetman on leave after his arrest pending an investigation into the charges. He was fired in February.
The case is continuing in Bossier District Court. No court date has been set.