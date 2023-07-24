SHREVEPORT, La. – A second criminal charge has been filed against a former Shreveport police officer accused of shooting and killing a man earlier this year.
The Caddo District Attorney’s Office has filed a malfeasance in office charge against Alexander Tyler, 23, who already faced negligent homicide.
Tyler pleaded not guilty to both charges Monday morning in Caddo District Court during his arraignment. Prior court appearances were postponed.
Tyler is charged with negligent homicide in the shooting death of Alonzo Bagley, 43, at the Villa Norte Apartments on Feb. 3. Tyler and another officer responded to the apartments on a domestic disturbance call from Bagley’s wife.
Tyler was placed on administrative leave following the shooting. He resigned from the police department in March.
Negligent homicide carries a sentence of up to five years upon conviction.
Malfeasance is committed when a public officer or employee fails to perform his or her lawful duties or does so in an unlawful manner. It also includes if injury of death results from a deprivation of rights protected under the U.S. Constitution. It also carries a sentence of up to five years.