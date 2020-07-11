SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Excessive Heat Warning for east Texas, northwest Louisiana and southern Arkansas until 7 p.m. Sunday. Dangerous levels of heat and humidity are forecast.
Heat Index values or what it feels like in the shade may exceed 110 degrees tomorrow afternoon! Even hotter conditions occur in direct sunlight.
Try to limit your outdoor activities during the hot times of the day. Drink plenty of water or sports drink. Take frequent shade or air conditioning breaks.
