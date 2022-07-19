SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has an Excessive Heat Warning for the ArkLaTex until 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Heat Index values or what it feels like in the shade could exceed 110 degrees during peak heating. Even higher values are expected in direct sunlight.
Also, afternoon high temperatures are expected to rise into the low to mid 100s.
Try to stay out of the extreme heat by performing outdoor activities during the cooler times of the day. Stay hydrated with water or sports drink. For more heat coping tips, click here.