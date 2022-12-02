BENTON, La. -- An effort to bring faster internet speed to a neighborhood by Black Bayou Reservoir is on hold after a crew took out utilities.
Mike Bauldin came to his home Old Oak in the Woodlake South neighborhood on Monday to find the crew and a mini-geyser spewing water and flooding his front yard.
He says he called the water department in Benton, which supplies the neighborhood, to turn the water. But repairs took a while. As many as 150 homes were without water until late that night.
The crew that hit it was laying broadband cable for AT&T.
"They're kind of firing pretty blindly into the earth to create these passageways," Bauldin says. "And that can't do anything but create hazard or danger. I mean, gas lines, sewer lines -- we have so many utilities that run underground here. Water is one thing. But if they hit an electrical line or something like that it could be much, much worse."
Benton Mayor Shelly Horton says the water line was properly marked. Horton says AT&T or their subcontractor will owe the homeowner and the town a total of about $30,000 in repairs.
"AT&T will be responsible for resurfacing and re-sodding the yard," Bauldin said, looking at a massive area of dirt that was hauled in to fill the repair hole.
"Hopefully before Christmas because we have guests coming over and everything. So we'll see," Bauldin added.
There was another problem around the block, where the crew hit a gas line in front of Brenda Pierce's home on Woodland. That's even though gas, electric and cable lines were also marked.
Pierce says she had to spend $400 dollars because the gas outage fouled up her water heaters. She also hopes to get reimbursed.
A spokesperson for AT&T says it's reviewing the performance of that contractor while the work is on hold. Sarah Rodriguez says damage can happen due to contractor error, or if a utility marks their lines inaccurately.
"As we work to launch fiber broadband and improve connectivity in more communities, our goal is to minimize the impact on residents as much as possible. In cases of construction-related damage, we’ve worked quickly with our contractor to resolve and restore any impacts from our work," Rodriguez said.