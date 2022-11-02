BLANCHARD, La - Caddo Parish voters have to make a decision on Walter B. Jacobs nature park.
The park is a 155 acre forest with hiking, bird watching, nature trails, and live animals In Blanchard, Louisiana. Proposition 6 on the Caddo Parish ballot seeks approval for a $20 million bond for expansion and renovation of the park.
"This is a new high-tech state of the art science park, a nature park that we are going to put in. The current park was built in 1975 and is seriously under sized and under capacity. We had a lot of major events throughout the year, we had to turn people away because we don't have the space. So we thought it would be a great idea to build a bigger and better facility," said Woodrow Wilson Jr, Caddo Parish Administrator.
The current cost for this is $1.58 a month for a homeowner of a $200,000 home. This would not be a new tax just a continuation of the current one.
If approved, it would take about 18 months to build the new facility.