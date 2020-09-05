TEXARKANA, Ark- There will be travel delays on I-30 in Texarkana, AR this week due to construction, according to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department (TAPD).
Construction will start on September 8th on the westbound side of I-30. Because of this, the speed limit will be reduced to 65 MPH.
Construction is expected to last through September 25th, and officers will be enforcing traffic laws to keep everyone safe.
TAPD offered tips for I-30 travel during the next few weeks.
- Be aware of speed changes
- Stay off your phone so you are aware of potential and sudden stops
- When workers are near the roads, slow down
- If possible, avoid this section of I-30 and take a different route
- Leave for your destination ahead of time in case of delays