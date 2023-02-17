SHREVEPORT, La. -- A use of force expert with decades of experience in law enforcement believes the officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of an unarmed man earlier this month was not intentional.
KTBS asked Charles Key to review videos released Thursday by Louisiana State Police in their investigation of the shooting death of Alonzo Bagley, 43, on Feb. 3. Shreveport police Officer Alexander Tyler, 23, was arrested Thursday on a charge of negligent homicide in Bagley's death.
The deadly encounter happened when Tyler and an unidentified SPD officer went to Bagley's apartment at the Villa Norte Apartments in response to a disturbance call. Officers asked Bagley to come outside; he said he needed to put up his dogs. Instead, Bagley went into a bedroom and jumped off a second-floor balcony.
Tyler and the other officer ran after him. Tyler caught up with Bagley in the lighted breezeway of the next building and fired one shot at Bagley, hitting him in the chest. Both officers administered first aid, but Bagley died later at the hospital.
Tyler's body cameras show him running after Bagley with his gun in his hand. That's what leads Key to suspect an unintentional discharge.
"Because as you're running, the muscles are moving and the trigger pull depending on the pistol, the trigger pull was anywhere from 6 or 7 pounds up to about 12 or 14, depending on or whether it's double action," said Key. "But this says to me that it was unintentional. If his training has prevented him from one having the firearm out when he is running, some departments do that. Other departments allow the officer to have the firearm out because of reaction time."
Key started reviewing officer-involved shootings in 1975 while he was at the Baltimore Police Department. There were 600 in the 10 years he was there.
He started as a consultant in 1993, reviewing police shootings all over the country. He is chairman of the Harvard Association of Police Science and has looked at over 2,000 officer involved shootings. He's testified in court hearings for the prosecution and the defense.
Only 68 seconds lapsed from the time the officers contacted Bagley until he was shot.
In a 911 call, Bagley's wife, Tangela, told dispatchers her husband had been drinking and was "acting wild and stuff." What wasn't released by LSP was a copy of the dispatch to officers. Key said he would like to know what information was relayed from dispatchers who took the call to the responding officers.
"Since they were in the process of investigating, they had not established probable cause to believe that a domestic violence had taken place, so they had no real reason to arrest in this case," said Key. "Now having said that from the standpoint of the officers if they want to, they're going to continue the investigation and I understand chasing, but I can't, I don't understand the chasing him with a gun out under these circumstances."
Key is always in favor of more training because the more you train the better you can handle a situation. In this case, he says it's about running with a gun.
"Most departments train, in fact all department's train that the finger should be alongside and above the trigger guard alongside the frame of the pistol," said Key.
KTBS asked Shreveport police about how they train officers to handle their guns while running. No immediate response was provided.
WHAT IS NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE?
State law defines negligent homicide as "the killing of a human being by criminal negligence …”
The statute states, “criminal negligence exists when, though neither specific nor general intent is present, there is such a disregard of the interest of others that the offenders conduct amounts to a gross deviation below the standard of care expected to be maintained by a reasonably careful man under like circumstances.”
So State Police allege in their arrest affidavit Tyler committed negligent homicide based on the following facts and circumstances:
- There were no known reports made to the responding officers that Bagley was in possession of a dangerous weapon.
- There were no weapons observed by the officers at the time of the incident.
- No articulate facts were provided that would justify the need for deadly force to apprehend Bagley, to protect himself (Tyler) or others in self-defense or to prevent Bagley’s escape.