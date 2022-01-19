SHREVEPORT, La. - Willis Knighton Health System says they broke a record on Tuesday with 163 patients admitted into the hospital with COVID-19.
“Unfortunately, in addition to reaching a million cases in the state we’ve had 15,000 in our state who have,” Dr. Joseph Bocchini said.
The Louisiana Department of Health is making sure people know they shouldn’t catch omicron to “get it over with."
- It’s not a “bad cold”
- You could get long COVID
- You’re spreading it to children
- You’ll stress the healthcare system
- Don’t mess with Mother Nature
“It doesn’t make sense to become infected on purpose with a disease for which you can’t control what happens when you are infected, a number of people will have a mild infection and not have complications but some will end up in the hospital,” Bocchini said.
“We have a vaccine that will help you not only not get it but if you have a breakthrough infection it’ll make it milder, it is dangerous to voluntarily become infected with this virus it’s dangerous,” he said.