SHREVEPORT, La. -- A spokeswoman says Adrian Perkins was working as mayor of Shreveport on the day after he was sound defeated in his run for U.S. Senate. However, two sources say Perkins was not seen at Government Plaza.
His spokeswoman also said Perkins was unavailable to comment about going forward as the city's top leader.
During his concession speech, while congratulating Republican Senator Bill Cassidy on his re-election, Perkins did utter a few words about continuing as mayor.
"I look forward to working with him in his continued service for all of our constituents in moving our city and our state forward," Perkins told the crowd who gathered at his election watching party.
After his speech, Perkins declined to answer any questions from the media. Then, as a man gave the benediction, Perkins walked out of the room with a lady friend.
Perkins finished a distant second. Cassidy won with 59% of the vote over Perkins at 19%. Perkins was the top finisher among five Democrats, according to unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.
Cassidy even finished better in Perkins' home of Caddo Parish. Cassidy got 47% of the vote , while Perkins got 36 locally.
Political analysts for KTBS say Perkins has created a tough road ahead as mayor after launching a run for federal office less than two years into his term.
"He comes back as a lame duck mayor," says Scott Hughes. "I'm not sure he can win re-election right now. And so we're going to have probably starting next week the contest for the next Shreveport mayor. He can be a contestant in that race. But I'm not sure he's the frontrunner right now to get re-elected."
Hughes says citizens may be reluctant to support tough measures Perkins may undertake.
"You're talking about things in terms of property tax, budget cuts, that are long term. Things that will affect people who live in this town for many, many years. And I think people are going to want to hear, if you're going to be our mayor, if you're going to ask us to raise taxes, if you're going to ask us to make hard budget cuts for fire and police, and water and sewer, are you committed to being part of this community. Because I don't think people are going to take a leap for someone they think is out the door in two years," Hughes said.
Caddo Parish GOP Chairman Louis Avellone agreed, saying, "In order for him to be able to govern the remainder of his two years, he has to earn the respect of not only the council, but of the citizens that Shreveport is not a stepping stone for him."
Added Royal Alexander, "He's got to say, yes, I'm going to stay now and fight. I'm not going to have this distraction anymore. I want to be the leader of Shreveport. Or he's got to go. And we've got to find a leader who wants to be here."
Fellow Democrat, Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson, offered some advice.
"The mayor should sit down with his inner circle and say this is my goal. These are my platforms. These are what I want to set out to do and try to pull in city council members," Jackson said.
"People want to know what our leadership model is going to do," Jackson said. "So if I was the mayor, I would take it as a lesson learned and try to figure out you can not run for the next office on your resume. You have to run on some record of accomplishments."
Perkins surged into the mayor's office two years ago, as voters hoped fresh new leadership would fix the city's problems, such as crime and infrastructure.