CATUNA, La. -- An explosion has prompted evacuations in the Catuna community in south DeSoto Parish.
Residents living in a 1-mile radius of Norwood Road are being asked to leave their homes. That includes Catuna Road and surrounding areas up to U.S. Highway 171.
DeSoto sheriff's spokesman Mark Pierce told KTBS the source of the explosion is still being determined. It could be a natural gas pipeline, but deputies won't know until they get further information.
Deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel are responding to the scene and will be knocking on doors to ask residents to leave. Deputies are on the scene directing traffic.