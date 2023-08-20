SHREVEPORT La. - At 5 p.m. on Saturday, National Weather Service (NWS) Shreveport says Shreveport was bordering the all-time record-breaking heat at 109 degrees Fahrenheit. However, this temperature did break the August 19 heat record with the highest recorded temperature being in 2008 with 108 degrees Fahrenheit.
With temperatures this high, people are finding the heat unbearable.
“I'm sweating. I was sweating pretty bad. But I’ve been able to stay cool with liquid IVs...but all in all, it's pretty miserable, not gonna lie,” said Roger Leyva, visiting Shreveport for the weekend.
The all-time record high temperature in Shreveport is 110 degrees Fahrenheit. This record was made 114 years ago as of Friday.
There is a possibility that this record could be broken this weekend.
"Unfortunately, the relentless heat is not expected to diminish really any time soon,” said Jason Hansford, NWS Shreveport.
Extreme heat like this could cause dangers such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Heat exhaustion can make people feel tired, clammy, sweaty and eventually could lead to heat stroke.
“The key is, again, listening to your body during these times of extreme heat,” said Hansford.
To help avoid these dangers, Hansford encourages these precautions:
- Stay inside with air conditioning as much as possible.
If you have to be outside:
- Wear loose fitting clothing
- Stay hydrated
- Take frequent breaks