SHREVEPORT, La. - Extreme heat and lack of rain are causing drought-like conditions for most of Louisiana. Caddo Parish saw only 1.6 inches of rain during July, less than half the normal amount. Coupled with temperatures in the 90s, these conditions are impacting farmers' crops.
McCurry Produce in Jefferson, Texas is feeling the effects of the lack of rain. It is costing them hundreds of dollars in gasoline to fuel the water pumps that irrigate their fields.
"Everybody's suffering really just from the drought. I've noticed in the past couple of weeks farmers have been dropping off because it's just dry and a lot of times they just don't have the water to be able to irrigate and fertilize. We have a 275 foot well and run the pumps seven days a week. We're spending anywhere from 125 up to $150 a week just on gasoline, just to run the pumps," says Courtney McCurry.
Kendra McCurry, co-owner of McCurry Produce says that the amount of squash they have harvested went from 25 boxes last year to only eight this season.
The McCurry's anticipated a hotter summer and are taking advantage of it. Courtney says that though some farmers might be inside because of the heat.
He is out every day laying drip lines, praying for germination and bringing his produce to market.
Their family has a saying: "We built this business out of faith and pennies, so we trust and believe in God 100%."
Their message for area farmers is to be patient because God promised it will rain again.
Be sure to support local farmers during National Farmers Market Week at the Shreveport Farmers Market on Saturday, August 12.