TEXARKANA, Texas.--The Extreme Youth Development League is looking to create well-rounded young people who not only excel on the field but off the field as well. The program hopes to give youth a positive outlet while teaching skills in the process.
"It's giving young people a chance to come out and excel in sports on and off the field, we will have a program to teach them about anger management, when you lose a game how should you respond?" said Janie Love.
The flag football season starts in June. Ages 3-7 are encouraged to sign up.