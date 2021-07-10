NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Three thousand pairs of false eyelashes have been seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents after officials determined they were illegally imported from China to New Orleans.
Eye-popping 6,000 false lashes seized at New Orleans airport
