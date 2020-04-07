SHREVEPORT, La. — After a difficult day on the front lines in the battle against the coronavirus, health care workers and first responders face a new set of concerns when they come home.
“I was wrestling with, ‘What am I going to do? What if I infect my family,’ said Dr. Jay Aro, an emergency/family medicine resident at Ochsner LSU Health.
Aro’s wife, Ann, has been home with the couple’s two young children. She found a Facebook page called RVs 4 MDs, which matches families of healthcare workers and first responders with RV owners in their area who are willing to donate the use of their vehicle.
“I submitted a request,” said Ann Aro. “Within three days I had three separate people willing to lend us their RV, for my husband to stay safe and keep our family safe.”
RVs 4 MDs has thousands of members from across the nation. Bill Young coordinates matches for the group in Louisiana.
Young lives in the Shreveport area and donated his RV to the Aros.
“Once I was vetted, I was able to obtain (the Aros’) information through the database and say, ‘Hey, I’m right across the river from you. I have an RV. What is your situation and how can we better it,’” said Young. “It’s all about helping one another. Whether it’s during a time of crisis like this, or helping somebody mow their yard next door if they’re elderly. It’s just the humanity in it."
A local electrician donated his time to hook the RV up in the Aros’ driveway, allowing the family to stay together while remaining socially distanced.
These are just people in our community that saw a need and jumped up to the cause, and we’re just really, really grateful,” said Ann Aro.
“We’re making adjustments slowly,” said Jay Aro. “It’s hard for the kids. It’s hard to explain to the kids what’s going on because they want to play rough, they want to jump on you, give you hugs, so it’s kind of a process and we’re taking it day by day.”
Aro was able to celebrate his birthday with his family Monday evening at a safe distance, and he will be there to celebrate his youngest child’s first birthday later this week.
“The RV is allowing my children to still have time with their father. It’s just going to look different during this time, and it’s allowing me, as a wife, to support my husband as he goes to the front lines,” Ann Aro said.