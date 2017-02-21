People in Shreveport coming together, seeking solutions.
It was at an open community forum discussing issues of race, hosted by the YWCA as part of their racial justice program in honor of Black History Month.
The YWCA says race is an issue many feel uncomfortable talking about, so their goal is to provide an honest space of discussion.
They call the event - "Facing Race", and
during the forum show two "Ted Talks" videos
Local resident, John Henson describes, "This is something that we talk about, and we want to learn more on how to talk about it, and be able to bring up some of those issues that we see pertain to our neighborhood and society."
Tonight's event was at the Highland Center in Shreveport, and it was led by Dr. Linda Johnson, and John Ratcliff.