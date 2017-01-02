Ethics violations are an ongoing problem with Louisiana politicians. Most deal with failure to pay fines linked to untimely campaign finance reports.
Just eight years ago-- the American Press reported-- there were more than $1 million in such outstanding fees.
The violations are not reserved for statewide offices like governor... senator... or state representative; they reach all the way to such local elections like the Shreveport City Council.
"Right now we have ethics laws that are in place," said Caddo Parish Commission President Matthew Linn, "but there is very little enforcement. Right now you can have an ethics fine-- and that fine can just sit there till eternity."
That's why the Caddo Parish Commission drafted a resolution-- sending it to governor John Bel Edwards-- asking for more teeth to be put into ethics enforcement.
"We were asking the governor and the legislature to actually ramp that up," said Linn, "so that if a person does have an ethics fine-- we actually hold them to enforce the fines."
Barry Erwin is president of Council for a Better Louisiana-- better known as CABL.
"We've focused over the years on a number of issues," Erwin said, "Governmental ethics has been one of those."
Erwin believes failure to adhere to the ethics rules-- and pay outstanding fees or fines-- is troublesome.
"It is a big problem," said Erwin, "and it certainly goes against the system that we have."
Consider these examples of some local politicians; Shreveport City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch has generated lots of attention recently for her failure to attend council meetings-- but she has other issues.
According to the State Ethics Board's website, Lynch has $2,950 in outstanding fines-- dating back to her 2014 city council campaign-- in which she filed required forms up to 52 days late.
She's not the only politician with fines-- but she does owe the most money.
"These late fees are automatically assessed, according to statute, by our office." Kathleen Allen said.
Allen is the head administrator of Louisiana's Ethics Board.
"There has certainly been evidence that the ethics board has sought funding over the years to try and beef up their ability to enforce the laws." Erwin said.
And yet, some fees remain unpaid. Here are some more examples from the Ethics Board's website:
-Ward 9 Constable Eric Hatfield: $1000; in connection with his run for sheriff in 2015
-Ward 7 Constable John McGrew Sr.: $1600; in connection with his 2015 sheriff's bid
-Former State Representative Roy Burrell: $40; in connection with his abbreviated 2015 run for the Caddo Commission
"And if people choose not to pay the penalties, for whatever reason," said Erwin, "I mean that is a huge problem in trying to maintain the perception of a strong ethics environment in our state."
For unpaid fees or fines over $250-- the Ethics Board can file an objection to any politician's bid for a future office.
When asked if that is an effective tactic, Allen answered: "Yes."
CABL's Erwin summed up the failure to pay ethics fines like this: "I think it speaks to the suitability of individuals to hold office."
The list of politicians owing ethics fines is available to all; they can be found on the website of the Louisiana Board of Ethics-- "ethics.la.gov."
One name listed is Shreveport City Councilman Michael Corbin. The board filed charges against Corbin in 2014-- saying he failed to file a 2012 supplemental campaign disclosure report in connection to the 2010 election.
No resolution is listed for those charges; and it should be noted-- Corbin's name does not appear on the list of those who owe fines.