LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas has the distinction of being the only state that criminalizes failure to vacate a property where the rent is overdue. The Arkansas Legislature likely won’t change that during this session.
HB 1798, sponsored by Rep.Nicole Clowney, D-Fayetteville, was voted down Monday during the House Insurance & Commerce committee meeting. Prior to the vote, Clowney said her bill only applied to the criminal element of the law and didn’t impact the civil remedies available to landlords.
Under state law, a landlord can start the eviction process one day after rent hasn’t been paid. In most situations, the renter is given a 10-day notice to vacate the premises. Non-payment is not a crime, but failure to vacate is. Not vacating can lead to a fine, but no jail time, similar to a traffic citation. A failure to appear in court citation (FTA), which can be issued once a tenant is charged with non-vacating, can lead to possible jail time.
Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, said the law is short-sighted, and the state should not be involved in what every other state considers a civil matter. He noted that when a tenant is charged with a crime, it’s not the tenant versus the owner of the property in court; it’s the tenant verses the state of Arkansas.