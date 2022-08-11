SHREVEPORT, La. – The end is near for Fair Grounds Field.
The City Council approved demolition of the baseball stadium in April. But with the structure infested with bats, plans for the teardown were put on hold until this month when bat mating season ends.
Now with a signed contract in hand, a Denham Springs company on Aug. 22 will begin removing and relocating bats that have taken up residence there.
Once that work is done – estimated to take about two weeks – the actual structure will be torn down. Contractors have 90 days to do the work. Total cost is just over $472,000.
Fair Grounds Field, once home to the Shreveport Captains and Shreveport Swamp Dragons, has fallen into disrepair over the years. It opened in 1986. Gates were locked in 2011.
City officials have received inquiries from citizens wanting a memento from the stadium. Those interested are encouraged to call the demolition contractor, Henderson Construction, at 318-861-0512.