SHREVEPORT, La. - It’s not official yet, but it seems to be a foregone conclusion that Shreveport taxpayers are going to foot the bill to tear down Fair Grounds Field.
A little less than half of the demolition tab is to safely get rid of bats that have infested the complex without killing them.
A bat expert believes hundreds of thousands of bats live inside the confines of this building now. Several types of bats are protected by federal law, while others are protected by state laws depending on the state. Regardless, the bats inside the former baseball stadium are not going to be destroyed when it's demolished and work won't begin until after mating season in August.
"Bats are a billion-dollar industry. The reason being, if you think about insect pests that feed on cotton and wheat and many other crops, they're generally large flying insects ... grasshoppers, crickets, moths ... all insects that fly. Bats consume three times their body weight each night eating those insects," said Janet Hurley, integrated pest management specialist with Texas A&M Extension.
According to SPAR Director Shelly Ragle, tearing down this building and sparing the bats will cost the city about $580,000.