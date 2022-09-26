SHREVEPORT, La. -- The big hitter will come up possibly as soon as Tuesday to begin heavy demolition work on Fair Grounds Field.
Crews are clawing away now with smaller equipment to remove plastic seats and other parts of the former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team.
"We're gutting the building of debris before we start demolition of the building," said Shelton Henderson, owner of Henderson Construction, which has the demolition contract.
"This concrete is going to be recycled and used for crushed concrete. So it has to be clean because we use it for roadways, sidewalks, or whatever for construction," Henderson added.
Henderson says he's looking for a recycler to accept the plastic seating. And the steel and metal will go to a scrapyard to keep as much out of the landfill as possible.
"We hope to have this building probably in about two to three weeks on the ground. And after then, we're going to start hauling it away," Henderson said.
The city is spending almost $500,000 to remove the abandoned stadium that turned into an eyesore. It's been 20 years since a major league affiliated team played there.
Fair Grounds Field was built in 1986. Fans enjoyed Double A minor league baseball with the home team Captains. The club won three Texas League titles there in the 1990's as an affiliate with the MLB's San Francisco Giants.