Resign and recall, that's what the President Fair Park's Parent Teacher Student Association, Earnestine Coleman, says she wants for Superintendent Lamar Goree and some members of the Caddo Parish School Board.
This comes a day after the school board approved the Transformation Next Plan -- which includes the Fair Park and Booker T. Washington (BTW) merger.
Coleman says she's disappointed that the board didn't listen to the community's plea to keep Fair Park a high school.
"This is the wrong job for Dr. Goree. He needs to resign and then we need to look into recalling some of those school board members," said Coleman..
Margaret Brown was a teacher and administrator for decades and is now the board member for the district (BTW) is in.
"It's gonna take a village to raise these children and nobody needs to fall back and point fingers," said Brown.
She's one of 11 board members who voted yes on the plan that aims to improve struggling Caddo schools.
The plan includes pay raises for teachers in the 14-school zone, and a focus on raising test scores and graduation rates.
However, Coleman says the new plan is just a culmination of central office's long-term plot to assassinate Fair Park.
"No study period. No books to take home?" said Coleman of the lack of resources for students at the high school.
Brown promises all students will have books moving forward.
"We have to write grants for books, but the state does provide money for books," said Brown.
Coleman isn't convinced.
"If the other school that they're going to send Fair Park to is a D and they're just above 400 students, they're not teaching over there," said Coleman.
When asked about how students will succeed at BTW when their student population is doubled, Brown's said, "it doesn't have to do anything with the numbers. It's just a matter of the mindset."
Coleman says, ultimately, changes for improvement should have started when superintendent Lamar Goree was hired, not three years later.
She says the lawsuit against the school system is still in the works. They plan to use the board's latest actions as ammunition against them.