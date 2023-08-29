SHREVEPORT, LA. - It’s a big year for Fairfield Elementary Magnet. The school is celebrating 100 years.
Tuesday, the school held a kick off celebration for the year, bringing students, staff, and parents in to commemorate the event. Mayor Tom Arceneaux also declared today Fairfield Elementary Magnet School day.
“It's exciting because I get to celebrate with kids that are focused on academics but also want to help the community,” said Ronald Morris, Fairfield Elementary Magnet principal.
“I love it. The school is very nice and it teaches me a lot,” said Sahil Tank, a fifth-grader at Fairfield Elementary Magnet.
One of their big events to celebrate 100 years is a tailgate party at the Independence Bowl on Dec 16.