SHREVEPORT, La. - Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Wednesday morning for the new Fairfield Estates, a 12-unit affordable rental housing community that will include one bedroom, one bath apartments in two buildings.
The new complex is located in the historic Fairfield neighborhood with convenient access to Interstate 49, local transit, public parks, retail and other community assets.
The $2.3 million investment is being supported by the Louisiana Housing Corporation’s (LHC) Louisiana Neighborhood Landlord Rental Program (LNLRP), City of Shreveport Home funds and with financing from the Housing Authority of the City of Shreveport.