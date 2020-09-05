COUSHATTA, La. - Fairview Union Water System issued a boil advisory on Saturday afternoon.
The water system experienced a loss of pressure in the distribution system due to a power outage.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing foods by the following means:
Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)
Fairview Union Water System services about 1,000 customers in the area.