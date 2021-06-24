SHREVEPORT, La. -- Hundreds of fake motor vehicle documents were recovered during the search of a Shreveport motel room this past week, resulting in the arrests of four men, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said Thursday in a news release.
In a search of the motel room on Monkhouse Drive, agents with the ATF Task Force found over 100 fake Louisiana motor vehicle inspection stickers, over 100 fake Louisiana emissions certificates, several fake temporary state license tags, several fake Texas buyer's tags, a laminating machine along with two rolls of laminating plastic.
Arrested and charged with forgery of motor vehicle inspection certificates were:
- Brian Chavis, 32, no address available
- Milton Chavis, 29, Baton Rouge
- Cameron Carroll, 27, Port Allen
- Tre Justin Boxie, 27, Baton Rouge
Brian Chavis was also charged with two counts of possession of amphetamine pills, possession of marijuana, and introduction of contraband into a correctional center. Carroll was also charged with illegal carrying of a weapon. All were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.
The ATF Task Force includes agents from the Caddo and DeSoto sheriff’s offices, Bossier City and Shreveport police departments and the Louisiana State Police. The Caddo Sheriff’s K-9 Unit also assisted with the investigation.