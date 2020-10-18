SHREVEPORT, La. - Ther changing of the seasons brings a welcome view of Mother Nature. The Fall display of leaves changing is an absolute favorite. Join Neil Shaw and take a look at some of the beautiful changes heading our way.
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- New Boston woman dies after baby cut from womb
- Police have theory about Shreveport triple homicide
- Shreveport man shot in the head Saturday afternoon in Cedar Grove
- Police make arrest in Allendale triple homicide
- Shreveport police search for man in E. Olive shooting
- COVID-19 has negative impact on STD's in Northwest Louisiana
- Hangar owners accuse Mayor Perkins, airport board member of evidence suppression
- 7 teens arrested in Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office burglary ring
- Mansfield man killed in DeSoto Parish crash
- Details of 'Operation Hustle City' released: 13 indicted, 27 arrested
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.