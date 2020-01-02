CARTHAGE, Texas. - An entire community is remembering the life and legacy of Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson.
Dickerson was killed in the line of duty while trying to conduct a traffic stop on New Year's Eve.
Sheriff Kevin Lake says he remembers Dickerson as "The Conversation Guy."
He would always try to talk to you and try to make you laugh or smile, according to Lake. Dickerson has worked for the sheriff's office for more than eight years, but Lake says he left an impact as if he worked there for 28 years.
Lake says there's one word he'd put Dickerson's name next to in the dictionary and that's service. Dickerson had a lifetime of serving from being the kicker on Carthage's championship football team to serving in the National Guard to now serving as a sheriff's deputy. But Lake says Dickerson's passion to serve didn't stop there.
"I asked Chris, 'What is your goal in this office?' He looked at me very sternly and pointed at me and said 'I want your job.'" said Lake. "That's the type person I want working here. I told Chris I wanted him to have my job, but he had to earn it. I said ' So, you go out there and earn it.' And that's exactly what he was doing."
His mom Rebecca Dickerson also described him as someone who always wanted to serve and he died doing what he loved.
Rebecca told KTBS a little bit about her son, Chris. He was the only boy of her three children.
She said she always called them "The Four Musketeers". She was a single mother so, he was the man of the house, protecting his mother and sisters. Protecting and serving went beyond his household.
Sheriff Lake says delivering the news to Dickerson's family was the hardest thing he's ever had to do.
"It's a part of the job that the public probably doesn't really think about., probably doesn't really perceive, but it's a part that's real," Lake said. "It's a part we hope we'd never do. I can assure that I hope I never knock on another door with that kind of news for a family of one of my officers."
Rebecca told KTBS that the last words he told his family before he left for work that day was "I love you".
Dickerson was married with two daughters. He coached his daughter's softball team.
After high school, he signed up for the National Guard. His mom, says he volunteered to be deployed, but never was. She says she knew what he was risking as a deputy.
Sheriff Lake says Dickerson gave it his all and put his heart on the line when he put that uniform on.
"You need to walk out that door understanding that in some people's mind, you're a target and you've made yourself a target just by what you put on your body," Lake said. "That's the society we live in. We just have to go to work each day with that in mind. From without a doubt, from the mouth of Chris' wife, he promised her, when he left home everyday, he would do everything he could to come home and I can tell you that on Tuesday morning, Chris Dickerson had done everything he could to come home."
If you would like to help the Dickerson family, there are a few ways you can.
There's a go fund me set up. You can donate to that by clicking here. A bank account is set up to support his family at First State bank in Carthage. You can also send or bring donations to the sheriff's office at 314 W. Wellington St. in Carthage.
FASA East Texas Softball will also host a tournament in his honor from February 29 to March 1. All proceeds will go to the Dickerson Family. For more information go to playfasa.com.
Funeral arrangements for Deputy Dickerson are set. Visitation will be Friday evening at the Carthage Civic Center from 5:30 to 8:00 and his funeral will be Saturday at the Carthage Civic Center at 2 pm.