ARCADIA, La - Members of the Bienville Parish Sheriff Department gathered today to commemorate the annual Cops on Top memorial.
The event is held in June of every year to recognize the people of law enforcement who died in the line of duty from the previous calender year.
The service is held at the highest elevation land point in Louisiana which is Driskell Mountain located South of Arcadia, hence the name Cops on Top. The names of the officers who died in the line of duty in 2019 were read.
Those are as follows:
- Officer Chateri Payne, Shreveport Police Department. End of watch: Wednesday, January 9.
- Michael Totty, Baton Rouge Police Department. End of watch: Friday, February 1, 2019.
- Lieutenant Steven Whitstine, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. Killed in an automobile crash.
- Captain Vincent Liberto Jr., Mandeville Police Department. End of watch: Friday, September 20.
Afterwards Sheriff John Ballance spoke to KTBS about the meaning of the ceremony and public safety, "We just hope that our law enforecement will stay safe and the people will come to their senses and realize they need law enforcement. We need good law enforcement and I pray for everyone's safety."
Special thanks to the Beinville Sheriff's department for inviting us to this special ceremony.