BATON ROUGE, La. - Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered in Baton Rouge Saturday morning for a procession to honor Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, who was killed during an ambush in Ascension Parish last weekend.
The motorcade preceded his funeral at St. George Catholic Church, which is open to the public scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
The burial, set to take place after the memorial service, will be private.
Gaubert, a 19-year State Police veteran, was filling out paperwork last Saturday morning when he was ambushed along Dutton Road in Prairieville, officials said.
Prosecutors say Matthew Reese Mire likely killed Gaubert shortly before attacking a couple who lived nearby. At the couple's home, law officers say, Mire shot his cousin Joseph Schexnayder and Schexnayder's longtime girlfriend Pamela Adair. Adair also died.
Mire is also accused of wounding two of his neighbors in French Settlement in Livingston Parish.
Police have not yet released a motive, nor have they said whether they know of one.