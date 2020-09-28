HAUGHTON, La. -- A severe thunderstorm during the wee hours of Monday morning knocked down tall trees that destroyed two manufactured homes.
Fortunately, the storm claimed only property -- and not lives.
Charlie and Patsy McFarland woke up as rain, hail and high winds started battering their home around 3 a.m. by Lake Bistineau near the Koran community. They went into the kitchen and living area.
"We heard a crash," Patsy McFarland said.
Limbs from the falling tree darted through their ceiling, nearly hitting them.
And this was the third time their home's been hit by storms this year. First there was hail in April that damaged their roof. Then Hurricane Laura knocked a tree down and heavily damaged one corner of the house.
And then, last night.
"It's been a triple whammy," McFarland said. "But we're thankful we weren't hurt. And I'm a strong believer in all things work together for good for those who love the Lord."
"It doesn't mean I might not shed a tear or two," she continued. "But I'm just thankful because either one of us could've been killed either time."
Not far to the northwest, in the Oakland community, another huge tree came down and destroyed the rented trailer home of Tiffany Shifflett. She says her two boys are alive because one got in bed with her, and the other decided to sleep on the couch.
"I just told him to follow my voice," Shifflett says of your youngest, Wyatt. "And he followed my voice. And we crawled out the side window over here on the back side of the house. I definitely believe God was with us and He pulled us out of their alive because had that tree hit Wyatt it would have crushed him instantly."
Shifflett was packing up some things and headed to her parents home to stay for now.
The National Weather Service says a gust front broke out from the storm that packed 40 mile-per-hour winds. That combined with saturated ground from Tropical Storm Beta may have also been a factor in uprooting those trees.
Other tall trees were snapped near the top. Another uprooted tree brought down power lines that knocked out electricity in the area around the McFarland home.