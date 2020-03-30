SHREVEPORT, La. - An apartment fire in west Shreveport has displaced 10 families.
Firefighters were dispatched to the Pines Apartments on the 8000 block of Line Avenue at 5:19 a.m. Monday and smoke and flames could be seen coming from the apartments at a distance.
With multiple families live in the apartments, the response was doubled to over 20 fire units.
Firefighter said it took around 35 minutes bring the fire under control.
The American Red Cross was notified about the families being displaced so they can get the resources and care they needed.
ON YOUR SIDE
American Red Cross disaster responders are often the first ones on the scene of a fire to provide care, compassion and a helping hand. That individual assistance is vital to families as they struggle to get on the path to recovery.
Individuals or businesses can donate directly on the American Red Cross website or by visiting your local chapter website. Partner agencies accept donations as well.
American Red Cross Partners:
Volunteering is also a great way to give back to our community and helps out tremendously. Contact the American Red Cross if you can help. In Shreveport they are located at 805 Brook Hollow Dr. and the phone number is (318) 865-9545.