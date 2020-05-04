MINDEN, La. - What started as a fun day at the lake, ended in tragedy. Two Webster Parish families are heartbroken after two teens drowned at Caney Lake
It happened on Sunday near a boat ramp off of Methodist Camp Road.
Divers found the bodies of 17-year old Kurtavious Cox and 15-year-old DeVondrick Seamster at about 25 feet out from the bank.
Marlin Conley, who is close friends with Cox and Seamster, was with them and other friends when it happened. He says they were all looking for something to do, so they decided to go swimming. Conley says they were all skeptical about jumping in the lake at first. Then one decided to go in and others followed.
He says they were having a good time until they did not see Cox and Seamster come up from the water.
"It just don't feel real,” Conley said. “I still think Toot (Seamster) is here. I still think Cox here. It's not real. I love them two like brothers. They'll tell you if they were here. We all was like brothers."
Sheriff Gary Sexton says at the end of boat ramp, there's a deep part that's a steep drop off. He says he thinks maybe the boys didn't know how deep it was.
Deputies were dispatched to the area a little after 7 pm. Three deputies got into water to try to find them, but were unsuccessful. Then, the Minden Fire Department stepped in and were able to find the bodies within 30 minutes.
Sexton says this area of the lake is not zoned for swimming. He says it's also unclear if the boys knew how to swim.
"Maybe one had gotten into a bind and tried to help the other and they both drowned,” Sexton said. “I'm really not sure. It's still under investigation by the sheriff's office. But, it's a tragic situation where you lose two young, healthy, vibrant, juveniles who was enjoying a Sunday afternoon. It turned tragic for them and their families also."
Both families are suffering from this tragedy. Seamster’s mom and his brother describe him as a normal teenager.
She says he loved his family and friends. Seamster was a Minden High School student, who made good grades, according to his mom. She says he was expected to graduate next year and go to college.
His older brother says even though Seamster is younger, he was someone he looked up to.
"He was about to graduate next year,” Seamster’s brother, Dequarius Crawford said. “He's something that I wasn't. He was very kind and he wanted something out of life. Not, saying that I don't, but he was going to be ‘it’. I hate that happened."
"I just want everybody to keep praying for the family, said Deatra Crawford, Seamster’s mom. “And I'll make sure I pray. Get on my knees and pray. I just want everybody to pray for the family and give us strength and that's it."
KTBS asked Seamster's mom if he knew how to swim. She simply said, she thought he did.
Sheriff Sexton says they do not suspect foul play.