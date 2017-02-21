It has been a month since nine tornadoes ripped through the Ark-La-Tex.
One of them in Plain Dealing was the worst, tearing up 37 homes businesses, and barns.
Many families are still picking up the pieces.
David Lowe lives in Plain Dealing to take care of his parents. Luckily, they made it out okay, but their house was almost blown away.
While they did pick up all the debris, their home still needs fixing.
"Lost the roof off the house. All the windows, as you can see, are gone. The ceiling is inside, that's the most uncomfortable part. It's just a slow process."
Lowe says they plan to take care of all of it as soon as they can.
What he is grateful for most - is the supportive community that surrounds him and his family, because in the aftermath of the destruction, they all came together to cleanup.
"For us being a small community and out in the woods, it was hard to believe people could pull together like this from what you see in other places and on the news and other countries. It's hard to believe they'd work together like this."