SHREVEPORT, La. - A vigil was held this afternoon for a mailman who was killed one year ago in Shreveport.
Antonio Williams was shot multiple times by Michael Gentry in the South Highlands community. Today, family and friends gathered to mourn his death, but also celebrate his life. His wife Ivy Shelby Williams says his death still hurts, but she's thankful for her family and friends to help her get through this difficult time.
Michael Gentry still remains in jail for second degree murder. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 11.
