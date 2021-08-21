SHREVEPORT, La- A Shreveport family is looking to the City of Shreveport and the State of Louisiana for help after a car crashed into their home. It happened, Sunday, Aug.15. This incident was the worst, but not the first.
"By the grace of God, nobody was killed or nobody was injured," said Tanny Days. Tanny lives with her husband and son on the corner of N. Market St. and North Lakewood Dr. Sunday, Aug.15 an 18-year-old crashed into their den in their home, according to Days.
"Normally, my husband is sitting in there late at night, watching westerns, but he got up and walked out," said Tanny. "I had just walked out of there, and then all of a sudden, he comes around the corner. He says, Tanny, the hot water heater busted. I said, there's a vehicle in the den and I'm looking at the headlights."
Tanny and her family have been living with family since it happened, as their house is currently unlivable.
They found the gas meter out in the yard. The AC unit was flat as a pancake, which ended up in the den. A gas leak called for them to wait across the street for their safety.
"When he hit that, to be honest with you, our household and his car was supposed to explode," said Kendall Days, who lives with his parents. "All four of us, plus him, are supposed to be dead right now, to be honest with you, but by the grace of God we still here." Kendall said he is tired of his parent having to worry about getting something done.
Tanny recalled about six different situations where drivers crashed onto their property. Several times, the family had their fence replaced. Their vehicles were damaged from cars that crashed onto their property.
Over the past years, Tanny contacted officials from Shreveport City Council to State Representatives and the Louisiana Department of Transportation with no progress.
Erin Buchanan with the DOTD commented on their situation. Buchanan said the DOTD cannot support removing the crosswalk as it would remove any safe option for residents to cross. In Buchanan's e-mail response, she did comment on the use of the crosswalk stating: "Recent field studies show that pedestrians do cross LA 1 (N. Market St) in the vicinity of N. Lakewood Drive, though they aren’t always using the crosswalk that is there for their safety. We cannot remove the crosswalk without legislative action and support from the City of Shreveport and other stakeholders. Additionally, removing the facility would eliminate any safe option for crossing LA 1, and DOTD cannot support that action,"
Katrina Henderson is the North Lakewood Neighborhood President. Henderson would like to see the family helped. The crosswalk was put up after her son was hit by a car and died in 2007. Henderson said the crosswalk was not placed far enough down the road, and it should have been placed past the Days home, near a store and a library where residents need to cross.
"The concern is that they are speeding through here, causing havoc on our neighborhood," said Henderson. "Because they're having wrecks, it affects everybody because when they're hurt, we're hurt. When they hurt them, it blocks us from getting into our neighborhood, and that's a concern to me."
Tanny requested a guard rail to protect their home. Buchanan said those are normally installed to block hazards to motorists located 30 feet from the travel lane. Buchanan said the fencing of the Days home is about 65 feet away from the street.
KTBS asked what would deem it necessary for something to be done. Buchanan said they will review the latest crash report and incident to determine what actions may be appropriate based on the pattern of crashes at the location.
In a final statement Buchanan stated: "It truly is unfortunate that this keeps occurring, and we’ll certainly do what we can within our resources to provide assistance with the situation. We would suggest that the family have a professional come out and provide some options for them."
Some might ask, why not move? Tanny said they own their home and have lived there since 1987. She is retiring soon and her family isn't looking for a house note. Right now, the family is waiting on an estimate to get their house fixed. A timeline for them to move back home is not set.
"There have been a lot of accidents, and it's all because people hit that crosswalk," said Tanny. "I can see if they're not gonna take the crosswalk up, fine, but at least put a barrier there so that they don't end up on our property."