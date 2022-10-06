LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Family Council Action Committee is organizing a statewide tour opposing the legalization of recreational marijuana in Arkansas.
The committee is urging Arkansans to vote against Issue 4 in November which would legalize marijuana use for individuals 21 years of age and older.
The Family Council’s Executive Director Jerry Cox said the legalization would not allow law enforcement to prevent organized crime and drug cartels from purchasing marijuana businesses in Arkansas and the state does not need another drug problem.
The initiative supporting Issue 4 is sponsored by Responsible Growth Arkansas which has raised over $4 million in campaign finance and says a yes vote would help support local police departments.
The Family Council argues only a small percentage of the sales tax of legalized marijuana would go to law enforcement and most of the revenue would go to the marijuana industry.
The Family Council tour plans to stop in Arkadelphia, Batesville, Bentonville, Benton, Camden, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Hot Springs, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Texarkana and West Memphis.