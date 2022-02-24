CADDO PARISH, La.-- A family historian uncovered major ties to black history in Louisiana. Jimarsa Herndon found out his great grandfather Joseph vHerndon provided the means to open what is now known as Herndon Magnet School in Belcher. It was originally a school for only black students.
Continuing the tradition of emphasis of education Jimarsa's father worked as and educator for years and Jimarsa retired from Caddo Parish schools after two decades of dedication.
Herndon says he can't wait to tell his grand daughters about their family history.
"As I got older I was able to learn more about it hopefully when the grandchildren get older I can tell them about it. I'll hopefully be around so I can have them sit on my knee and we can talk about it," said Herndon.