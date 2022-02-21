The dollar-store chain said on Feb. 19 that it had closed the stores, reported the New York Times.
Following a consumer complaint, the FDA began an investigation of the Family Dollar distribution facility in January 2022, the agency said. Family Dollar ceased distribution of products within days of the FDA inspection team’s arrival on site and the inspection concluded on Feb. 11.
Conditions the FDA observed during the inspection included live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings and products stored in conditions that did not protect against contamination.
Inspectors recovered more than 1,100 dead rodents from the facility following a fumigation in January 2022. Additionally, a review of the company’s internal records also indicated the collection of more than 2,300 rodents between Mar. 29 and Sep. 17, 2021, demonstrating a history of infestation.
Family Dollar has initiated a voluntary retail-level product recall of certain products that were stored and shipped to 404 stores from the West Memphis distribution center from Jan. 1, 2021, through the present in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.