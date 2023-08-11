BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier City Council will vote Tuesday whether Family Dollar stores can offer wine, beer, and hard liquor at four locations in Bossier City.
While some customers view this move as convenient, others express worries about its potential impact on crime rates in their neighborhoods. Many did not expect their local Family Dollar to become their new liquor store.
Jacob, Bossier City resident, shared his feelings, saying, "I don't really know if it is a positive or a negative."
The Family Dollar locations attempting alcohol sales are on East Texas Street and Barksdale Boulevard, areas neighboring other liquor stores. This expansion of products aligns with the company's 2019 plan to introduce alcohol in 1,000 of its stores nationwide.
Family Dollar assures the community that they take alcohol sales seriously. Employees have undergone training on how to identify younger patrons attempting to purchase alcohol illegally. The company has also provided handheld scanners to verify IDs and implemented a zero-tolerance policy for employees who sell to underage customers.
Some Family Dollar employees are worried that increased access to alcohol could lead to a rise in crime in their area.
One customer says she is concerned about the family aspect of the store and that it is near her children's school and church.
"It is a family oriented store, so therefore it should not have alcohol in there. Kids come in and out of the store each and every day, and as parents, we have to explain to our kids when they go pick up a beverage, that is not the drink that you can get. You have to put that back because it's alcohol," said a local customer.