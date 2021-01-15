SHREVEPORT, La. - More than one family is grieving as Shreveport firefighters and EMTs say goodbye to one of their own this weekend. Firefighter Leonard Coney will be laid to rest Saturday afternoon in Shreveport. While Coney's family and loved ones are in mourning, Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton says their department is also like a family, specifically Coney's fire house on E. Stoner Avenue where a small memorial has popped up in his honor.
"His crew referred to him as 'Sweet tones of Cones,'" said Fire Chief Wolverton. "He had such a soft spoken voice, he was able to speak in a way that put our patients at ease."
Coney died in the line of duty on January 6 from COVID-19 after treating two COVID-19 positive patients in late December, according to the fire department.
Dozens turned out for a statesman viewing of Coney's flag drapped casket Friday afternoon at Precious Memories Mortuary in Shreveport, followed by a special service for the family Friday evening at the First Baptist Church on Ockley Drive. Two fire trucks were stationed outside the church with their ladders ceremonially raised and crossed. Chief Wolverton says Coney will be deeply missed, but it's just as important to celebrate his life.
"We know that God gifted him with these abilities," said Chief Wolverton. "He answered the calling of service to our citizens and the Shreveport Fire Department, we feel like he was God's hand extended to them during their time."
In addition to Shreveport firefighters, several members of the Shreveport Police Department including Chief Ben Raymond were on hand to pay their respects.
"We worked with him closely," said Chief Raymond. "Our hearts and thoughts are with the entire Shreveport Fire Department as well as Mr. Coney's family. The fact that he died in the line of duty, I think it shows that he made the ultimate sacrifice."
Chief Wolverton says he's grateful to the members of the public who have reached out to share their condolences and adds the fire department is working to support Coney's family as they grieve.
Saturday's Celebration of Life service begins at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church. The ceremony will be live-streamed on the Shreveport Fire Department's Facebook page. Given Leonard's sacrifice, the family says masks and social distancing will be mandatory.