COVINGTON, La. (AP) -- The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office says a family fight apparently prompted a 28-year-old man to splash gasoline around the house and start the fire that killed him and hospitalized his twin brother and their father.
Deputy Chief Brant Thompson says the man's father is hospitalized with burns over 85 percent of his body, and the brother apparently was burned pulling his father out of the house.
He says 55-year-old Jamie Kellum is in grave condition but 28-year-old Michael Kellum is expected to recover.
Thompson says the dead man is tentatively identified as 28-year-old James Brandon Kellum of Goodbee.
He says the family had gone out drinking and got into an argument. He says Michael Kellum told investigators that the fire started after he broke up a physical fight between his father and brother.