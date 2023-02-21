SHREVEPORT, La. -- The death of Kip Lewis has spread fast throughout the communities of East Texas and beyond. Family and friends are finding comfort in keeping his memory alive.
Lewis and Keegan Rogers became best friends on the ball field. Rogers's mother, Melynda McEntyre Kirbow, says Lewis's death is difficult to process.
"My son Keegan and Kip started playing baseball when they were eight years old," said Kirbow. "They did select, travel and tournament ball. So, we just got to know the family really well."
When Lewis was shot at the Mardis Gras parade in Shreveport Saturday, the word of the tragedy spread on social media. Kirbow couldn't believe it.
"Never gave anybody trouble, funny, smiling, love to play jokes, he's just a great kid, an amazing athlete," said Kirbow.
Rogers put this sticker on his truck as a way to keep Lewis close. Rogers has been in touch some with some ball players from the past, and they are lifting each other up.
"We moved just a couple of years ago, but they stayed in touch on social media," said Kirbow. "Every time that he got a chance to go to East Texas, Keegan would go see him or if they were playing close to us they would go watch him play."
Lewis's sister Makenna sent the following statement to KTBS:
"Kip was the perfect caboose for us. He completed our family in a way we never expected. He was kind and carefree, and he loved deeply the ones who loved him. We got to watch him grow into the coolest kid, and we will always treasure the time we had with Kipper. The love my parents, my sister, and I have for him is infinite and indescribable. The hurt we are feeling is like nothing else we have experienced. We take comfort in knowing how much he loved us and how wholeheartedly we loved him back. I want to thank our amazing community. We have felt the outpouring of love from each of you. It means so much to us to know how many people loved our boy," she said.
Shreveport police said Lewis was shot as he and friends were engaged in horseplay in an area along Clyde Fant Parkway on the Krewe of Gemini parade route. One shot was fired. Lewis died later at the hospital.
A 16-year-old has been interviewed. No arrest has been made.