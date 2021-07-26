STONEWALL, La. -- Family and friends will gather at 5 p.m. Monday at a site on Red Bluff Road where a 17-year-old student lost her life Saturday night.
Jasilyn Grimes was killed as she and a friend walked down the road to their home. Grimes worked at Sonic on U.S. Highway 171 and had just left work.
State police said 23-year-old Noah Roberts of Keithville was driving east on Red Bluff Road when he came upon Grimes and her friend as they were walking in a dark area. Roberts hit Grimes as he went over the crest of a hill, state police said.
Neither Roberts nor Grimes' friend was hurt. Grimes was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where she died.
Grimes would have started her senior year at North DeSoto High School next week, Superintendent Clay Corley said.
Those who knew Grimes are encouraged to bring flowers, signs or any items to remember her or show support for her family.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family with funeral costs.