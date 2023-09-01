BOSSIER CITY, LA. - A family is grieving after a woman and her mother were hit by a vehicle while helping a man change a flat tire. One died and the other was taken to the hospital. Now, they’re dealing with the loss and focusing on the mother’s recovery.
“My wife and my daughter were always trying to help somebody,” said Norman Hughes, Juliana Dove's father.
Krisha Hughes, 45, and her 21-year-old daughter, Juliana Dove, were helping a man with a flat tire Tuesday when tragedy struck - a truck ran into them in Bossier City.
“Why did you not move over? Why did you not get over as far as you can? What distracted you so bad that this happened?” said Hughes.
Dove was killed.
“How does a father take something like that? Unless you've been there, you don't know,” said Hughes. “You should never have to bury your child before you bury yourself.”
Hughes was rushed to the hospital.
“She had a busted pelvis. They went in and fixed that. She had six out of eight ribs broken. She had internal bleeding in her stomach and her chest. They got it taken care of. Her lung was punctured. Her bladder was frayed. Her liver was frayed. And she has a C4 injury to her neck and now she has a chest plate,” said Hughes.
She’s had six surgeries so far.
“Last night, they removed the tube. She's talking. She's moving around. And it's you know, it's going to be a long recovery and it will be hard,” said Hughes.
Dove leaves behind three children ranging in age from a year to four-years-old and a fiancé. The family saw the site of the crash for the first time on Friday.
“Nothing in this world will take that pain away seeing this today. This is the first time I've seen it. Our family is shattered. We're going to make it. We're going to make it. But she was the glue,” said Brittany Goodman, Dove's sister.
Now, they’re trying to heal and want to thank two good Samaritans who stopped to help Dove and Hughes.
“And she stopped and made my wife look at her and pay attention to her and keep her eyes open and for her I appreciate that. I thank you. You probably saved her life,” said Hughes.
They also have some words for the man the women helped.
“I have no ill feelings towards you at all whatsoever. And it's not your fault you wound up with a flat tire. My wife and daughter were doing what anybody should have done,” said Hughes.
If you’d like to help the family click here.